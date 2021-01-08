The Patriots haven't ruled out re-signing Newton, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. The QB -- who earned $3,956,250 in 2020, including incentives -- is slated to become a free agent this offseason.

For his part, ESPN's Mike Reiss says that his gut feeling is that there's about a 25 percent chance Newton will be retained. Following a 2020 campaign in which Newton did plenty of damage as a rusher, but struggled to produce consistently as a passer, it remains to be seen what sort of offers he'll command in free agency. While Howe suggests that its thought that the Patriots will "initially seek other alternatives," it's possible they'll entertain the idea of bringing back Newton if they believe that a healthier version of the former NFL MVP "can be better with more help around him." New England has the 15th overall pick in this April's draft and if the team elects to choose a quarterback with that selection, or one later on in the process, then considering a veteran bridge option such as Newton (under reasonable financial parameters) could make sense for the franchise.