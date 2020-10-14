The Patriots activated Newton from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The transaction paves the way for Newton to resume practicing Thursday, thus putting him in line to start Sunday's game against the Broncos. Newton's status will be revisited again Thursday, as he could be listed as a limited participant on the Patriots' official injury report if the team intends to ease him back into workouts.
