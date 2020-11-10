Newton completed 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards and rushed 10 times for 16 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 30-27 win over the Jets.

Newton made up for last week's costly late fumble by getting the Patriots in position to convert a game-winning field goal as time expired. That feat came after Newton snuck in a one-yard touchdown with under two minutes remaining, bringing his season tally to eight rushing scores in the process. Of course, that total includes Newton's five-yard TD scamper to open New England's scoring Monday, now giving Newton three multi-touchdown rushing games on the campaign. Those trips to the end zone helped compensate for a season low in rushing yards from the quarterback, as well as his fourth straight outing without a touchdown toss. That being said, Newton's 274 passing yards still marked his second most thus far and were enough to lead his team to a much-needed victory.