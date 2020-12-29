Coach Bill Belichick relayed to WEEI on Tuesday that he believes Newton will start Sunday's season finale against the Jets. "Yeah, I would imagine," Belichick said. "We're going through that now. We'll see."

The statement wasn't exactly a ringing endorsement of Newton, who completed five of 10 passes for 34 yards and rushed four times for 24 yards and a touchdown during Monday's blowout loss to the Bills. Jarrett Stidham eventually replaced Newton in the third quarter but didn't fare well himself, with 44 yards on 4-for-11 passing. The Patriots are out of the playoff picture and have no investment in Newton beyond this season, while Stidham is a 2019 fourth-round pick of the club. Still, when Newton has been healthy, the team hasn't wavered from starting him, and Belichick seems resigned to doing the same Week 17.