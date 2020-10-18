Newton and the Patriots are slated to face the Broncos on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET, as scheduled, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Per NFL.com, there were "no new positive cases in the latest round of league-wide COVID-19 testing," which paves the way for all of the league's Week 6 games to take place as scheduled. The Patriots activated Newton -- who missed Week 4's loss to the Chiefs -- from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and he's now slated to face Denver and QB Drew Lock (shoulder), who's expected to return to action following a two-game absence.