The Patriots' starting quarterback job "is (Newton's) to lose," according to Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald.

There's a growing consensus among the the team's local beat writers that Newton is pulling away in the competition, with Jarrett Stidham's cause not aided by a hip issue that he's working through. Sunday's practice marked Newton's busiest yet with the Patriots in terms of team-portion snaps, with Callahan noting that Newton's "grasp at the controls of the Patriots offense is growing." In the event that Newton does secure the team's starting assignment, which is where things are clearly trending, he'll take over the reins of an offense in transition that's still in the process of establishing a reliable passing attack beyond the contributions of receiver Julian Edelman and running back James White.