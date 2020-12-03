Newton (abdomen) remained limited at practice Thursday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
When asked if he expects to play this weekend against the Chargers, Newton replied, "I will be," adding "I'm feeling as good as I should be feeling. Just got to stay on top of things and see what the trainers say and just keep getting treatment." With that in mind, we'd expect the QB to be officially listed as questionable for Sunday's 4:25 ET game.
