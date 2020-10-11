Newton (illness) continued to test positive for COVID-19 late this past week and hasn't been cleared to rejoin the Patriots for workouts, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Before he's able to resume team activities, Newton must test negative two times at least 24 hours apart. Despite having yet to receive clearance, Newton still had what Glazer called an "outside chance" to play in the Patriots' game Monday against the Broncos, but that became a moot point after the NFL postponed the contest to Week 6 when New England nose tackle Byron Cowart tested positive for the coronavirus late Saturday. With the Patriots now set to host the Broncos on Oct. 18, Newton should have improved odds of clearing the COVID-19 protocol before the contest, but his status will remain worth monitoring in the days to come. Head coach Bill Belichick hasn't indicated who might start Week 6 if Newton isn't cleared to play, but Jarrett Stidham is widely believed to be the frontrunner for the nod over Brian Hoyer.