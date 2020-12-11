Coach Bill Belichick confirmed Friday that Newton (abdomen) will remain the Patriots' starting QB, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Prior to being pulled early in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's 24-3 loss to the Rams, Newton completed 9 of his 16 pass attempts for 119 yards and a pick, to go along with seven carries for 16 yards. Despite his struggles in Week 14, the Patriots have no plans to turn to second-year backup Jarrett Stidham when they face Miami on Dec. 20. As that game approaches, we'd expect Newton, who's been managing an abdomen issue, to appear on New England's injury report, but neither his Week 15 status nor his perch atop the team's QB depth chart appear in any danger at this time.
More News
-
Patriots' Cam Newton: Pulled in fourth quarter•
-
Patriots' Cam Newton: Suits up for TNF•
-
Patriots' Cam Newton: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Patriots' Cam Newton: Logs another limited session•
-
Patriots' Cam Newton: Limited again by abdominal issue•
-
Patriots' Cam Newton: Accounts for three TDs in blowout•