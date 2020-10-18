Newton completed 17 of 25 passes for 157 yards and two interceptions while rushing 10 times for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 18-12 loss to the Broncos.

Newton was picked off on his first pass attempt, and he finished with just 100 passing yards and 15 rushing yards en route to a 12-3 halftime deficit. Things didn't get any better through the air in the second half, but Newton made a major impact with his legs. His one-yard rushing score made it 18-9 Denver with 8:38 to go in the fourth quarter, and Newton drove the offense down to the Denver 24 down by six in the final minute before turning it over on downs. It was a disappointing performance from New England's offense following a week off, but Newton built up some momentum in the fourth quarter and will hope to carry that momentum over into Week 7 against San Francisco.