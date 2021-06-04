Newton appeared to suffer a finger injury on his right hand hitting it on a helmet and did not practice after it, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

Of note is that Newton remained on the field, which should bode well in terms of his long-term prospects. Still, it will be worth monitoring whether the team elects to take him for X-rays on the issue or not. More info on his issue should be released in the near future. Jarrett Stidham and rookie Mac Jones split the reps under center in his absence.