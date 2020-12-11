Newton (abdomen) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Rams.
Newton, who completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for 69 yards and a TD this past Sunday against the Chargers, did most of his damage in the Patriots' 45-0 win via his impact as a runner, logging 14 carries for 48 rushing yards and two scores. While he should be more productive as a passer Thursday even against a tough Rams defense, Newton's path to fantasy relevance these days continues to be primarily fueled by his utility in New England's ground game.
