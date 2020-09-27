Newton completed 17 of 28 passes for 162 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Raiders. He also rushed nine times for 27 yards.

Newton's 11-yard touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead with 34 seconds left in the second quarter gave New England a 13-3 lead, but that lead shrank to 13-10 by halftime. New England's ground game took over in the second half, but Newton wasn't a major part of it, as Sony Michel led the way with 117 rushing yards while Burkhead added two rushing touchdowns to his receiving score. While this was a disappointing step back for Newton after a pair of strong fantasy efforts to open his Patriots tenure, the dual-threat quarterback will need to shoulder a greater load in Week 4 for New England to keep up with the high-octane Chiefs offense.