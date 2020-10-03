Newton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

More information regarding the status of the aforementioned contest will likely arrive in the coming hours as the Patriots continue to do re-testing, but if this is just an isolated case as it currently stands, then Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham will get the start. Newton will move over to the COVID-19/reserve list for the immediate future.