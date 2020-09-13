Newton completed 15 of 19 passes for 155 yards and added 15 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 21-11 win over Miami.

Newton did what he does best down by the goal line in the second quarter, scoring the game's first points with a four-yard touchdown run. He also scored with his legs from 11 yards out in the third quarter and added an efficient performance with his arm. Newton's heavy rushing volume should catapult him right back into the fantasy QB1 conversation moving forward despite the relative dearth of weapons in New England's passing attack. Up next for Newton is a high-profile showdown with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.