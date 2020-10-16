Newton's game between the Patriots and Broncos still is expected to be played at its scheduled kickoff of 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports

This game already has been pushed back from Week 5 to Week 6 due to positive COVID-19 tests from Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. While both players have been cleared to take part in team activities, a member of the Pats' organization tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, and the team is awaiting word on the results of a second test. No matter, as Schefter noted, "no other contingencies have been discussed at this time" for a change in Sunday's game.