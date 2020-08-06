Coach Bill Belichick reiterated Friday that Newton will need to compete for the starting job, ESPN.com's Tim Keown reports.

Recently retired line coach Dante Scarnecchia believes Newton has a "huge edge," though Scarnecchia also said Jarrett Stidham is a "pretty good player" who makes a strong impression with his work ethic and intelligence. Newton combines those same qualities with superior physical skills, but he's struggled with injuries ever since his 2015 MVP campaign and now faces the challenge of learning a complicated playbook without the benefit of an offseason program or preseason games. Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round pick, had all of last season to learn Josh McDaniels' offensive system while sitting on the bench behind Tom Brady. Newton remains the favorite for the Week 1 job, but it shouldn't be treated as a sure thing.