Newton (COVID-19) will not practice Saturday but coach Bill Belichick refused to answer who would start ahead of Monday's contest against the Broncos, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Newton is reportedly asymptomatic since testing positive for COVID-19 a week ago, but he'll need to test negative multiple times before he's allowed to participate in team activities. The fact the Patriots still have multiple days before kickoff probably improves Newton's chances at playing, but with Belichick dancing around questions regarding the quarterback's status, the only basis of assumption comes off of Newton's lack of availability for Saturday's practice. Fantasy managers will want to pay close attention to any reports that might indicate a decision prior to Sunday, otherwise the most prudent approach would likely involve rostering Jarrett Stidham, who figures to open Week 5 as the starter after Brian Hoyer struggled during his stint in the role against the Chiefs last week.