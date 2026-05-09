Dorner signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Dorner spent three seasons at Division II Shepherd University before transferring to North Texas for his senior season. He didn't need much time to acclimate to the higher level, as he finished second on the team in receptions (56), yards (911) and touchdowns (eight) through 14 games. Dorner joins a deep receiver room, however, meaning he may need to prove himself on special teams.