The Patriots selected McGrone in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 177th overall.

McGrone joins New England one month before his 20th birthday, which lessens the impact of his relative inexperience. As a two-year starter at Michigan whose 2020 campaign was cut short due to a knee injury, it seems likely that McGrone will get some time to develop before actually seeing the field for the Patriots. McGrone's play strength is a legitimate question, but his burst and pace of play are desirable in a run defender.