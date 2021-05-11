McGrone, who tore his ACL in November, may not heal in time to play as a rookie in 2021, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Bill Belichick said the team is prepared for McGrone to miss the entirety of his rookie campaign, though such an outcome isn't set in stone. Even if McGrone recovers physically, he'll still need to get up to game speed and adjust to the intricacies of the NFL before he can play, which will be a tall order if the rookie fifth-round pick ends up missing camp and preseason while rehabbing.