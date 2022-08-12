McGrone had a large wrap on his right elbow following Thursday's preseason contest against the Giants, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

McGrone finished the preseason game with five tackles (one solo), tying Jalen Elliot for the team high. The extent of the injury is unknown, but it's certainly something worth monitoring. The 2021 fifth-round pick didn't see the field in his rookie campaign with New England while dealing with a knee injury.