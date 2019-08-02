Patriots' Cameron Meredith: Goes on PUP list
The Patriots placed Meredith (undisclosed) on the PUP list Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Meredith has been a shell of himself since sustaining a devastating left knee injury in August 2017, being reduced to just six appearances in his sole season with New Orleans last year. After he was limited in the Saints' offseason program this spring, he was eventually cut loose early in training camp. With the Pats, Meredith joins a receiving corps without much set in stone behind Julian Edelman (thumb) and 2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry. Beyond that duo, the healthy options are Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris, Dontrelle Inman and Braxton Berrios. Meredith will be delayed in on-field work while he works his way through an undisclosed injury.
