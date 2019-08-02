Patriots' Cameron Meredith: Lands with Patriots
The Patriots will sign Meredith, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Apart from Julian Edelman (thumb) and first-rounder N'Keal Harry, the Patriots' wideout depth chart is fluid, so Meredith will now have a chance to battle for slotting with the likes of Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris, Dontrelle Inman and Braxton Berrios. His two-year stint with the Saints was marred by injury, but prior to tearing his left ACL back in August of 2017, the 6-foot-3, 207-pound Meredith displayed promise with the Bears during the 2016 season, hauling in 66 catches for 888 yards and four TDs in 14 games.
