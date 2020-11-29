site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Carl Davis: Lands on injured reserve
Davis was placed on injured reserve with a concussion Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Davis played 20 defensive snaps last week against Houston, but he's now in the concussion protocol. The 28-year-old will be on injured reserve for at least the next three games.
