site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: patriots-carl-davis-making-patriots-debut | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Patriots' Carl Davis: Making Patriots debut
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 9, 2020
at
7:01 pm ET 1 min read
Davis (concussion) is active for Sunday's game versus the Jets.
After signing with the team nearly a month ago, Davis will make his long-awaited debut now that he cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol. He'll serve as depth behind starting left tackle Byron Cowart.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/05/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 18 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read