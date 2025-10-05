Patriots' Carlton Davis: Active for SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (illness) is active for Sunday night's matchup against the Bills.
Davis showed up on the injury report late in the week with an illness, which ultimately let to him being designated as questionable to play. He will now be a full go in Week 5, and he'll look to build off of the 10 total tackles (six solo) and two passes defensed he's recorded over four games this year.
