Davis (head) is practicing in a regular jersey Friday, which means he has been cleared for contact, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Davis being cleared for contact would indicate that he has made progress toward clearing the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, though he will still need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist to suit up for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos. He had previously practiced in limited fashion while wearing a non-contact jersey after exiting in the second half New England's win over the Texans in the AFC divisional round.