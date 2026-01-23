Patriots' Carlton Davis: Cleared for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos.
Davis was able to upgrade to a full participant in Friday's practice, clearing the league's five-step concussion protocol just in time for Sunday's elimination game. The starting outside cornerback is all set to suit up opposite Christian Gonzalez, securing a healthy starting secondary for the Patriots defense.
