Patriots' Carlton Davis: In for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (hip) is active for Sunday night's matchup with the Ravens.
The cornerback entered the day with a questionable tag after missing Wednesday's practice, but he appears to be healthy enough to go. Davis has played on most of the defensive snaps for New England this season, recording 56 tackles (28 solo) and nine pass breakups.
