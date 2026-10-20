Davis (neck) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Davis has missed the Patriots' last two games due to a neck injury, but it was a promising sign to see him on the field for Tuesday's practice, even in a limited capacity. The Patriots will announce injury designations following Wednesday's practice, at which point Davis' status for Thursday's game against the Bears will be clearer. If he's not cleared to return, then Charles Woods likely will remain the Patriots' second starting outside cornerback opposite Christian Gonzalez.