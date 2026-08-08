Patriots' Carlton Davis: Out for at least another week

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Davis will be sidelined for at least another week due to a hamstring injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Davis injured his hamstring during training camp practice July 28 and has not participated in any drills since. The veteran cornerback was unlikely to see much action in preseason games anyways, and if he's ruled for the Patriots' first exhibition game against the Colts on Thursday, then Kobee Minor, Karon Prunty and Marcellas Dial would all be in line for more snaps at outside corner. Davis is looking to build off a solid 2025 regular season, when he tallied 69 tackles (39 solo) and 10 pass defenses over 17 games.