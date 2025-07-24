Davis (undisclosed) was activated from the active/non-football injury list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Davis will now be able to participate in practices and preseason games after passing his physical. The veteran corner signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Patriots in March after spending the 2024 season with the Lions, when he recorded 56 tackles (42 solo), 11 pass defenses (including two interceptions), one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries across 13 regular-season games. Davis is expected to start at outside corner opposite 2023 first-rounder Christian Gonzalez.