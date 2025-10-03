Patriots' Carlton Davis: Questionable for Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
The veteran corner popped up on the Patriots' injury report Thursday as a limited practice participant due to an illness, but he's still got a chance to suit up Sunday. Davis has had a solid start to his first season in New England, recording 10 total tackles and two passes defended through four games. If he's sidelined in Week 5, Charles Woods is likely to start as an outside cornerback.
