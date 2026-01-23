Davis (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Davis entered the NFL's five-step concussion protocol after exiting during the Patriots' win over the Texans in the AFC divisional round. He was cleared for contact ahead of Friday's practice, but the starting cornerback still needs to get the green light from an independent neurologist in order to suit up Sunday.