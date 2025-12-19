Patriots' Carlton Davis: Questionable to face Ravens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The patriots could be shorthanded in the secondary depending on the status of Davis and slot cornerback Marcus Jones (knee), both of whom are listed as questionable. Charles Woods would likely be pressed into additional action if either Davis or Jones doesn't play.
