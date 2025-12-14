Patriots' Carlton Davis: Returns vs. Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (groin) has returned to Sunday's game against the Bills, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Davis went to have his groin injury evaluated by medical staff, but he has been cleared to return to Sunday's game. Charles Woods will revert to a rotational role in the secondary now that Davis is back.
More News
-
Patriots' Carlton Davis: Leaves game with groin injury•
-
Patriots' Carlton Davis: Increased production in Week 12•
-
Patriots' Carlton Davis: Active for SNF•
-
Patriots' Carlton Davis: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Patriots' Carlton Davis: Passes physical•
-
Patriots' Carlton Davis: Goes on active/NFI list•