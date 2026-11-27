Davis (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Despite the extra rest courtesy of the Week 11 bye, Davis was unable to participate in any of the Week 12 practices due to a knee injury and will be sidelined for a second consecutive game. Charles Woods will likely start opposite Christian Gonzalez at outside cornerback Sunday in the absence of Davis, whose next chance to suit up is Week 13 against the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 6.