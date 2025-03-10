Now Playing

New England will sign Davis to a three-year, $60 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coming off a strong season with Detroit in which he recorded 11 passes defensed in 13 games, Davis is now getting a big payday to suit up for the Patriots. He projects to start alongside 2023 first-rounder Christian Gonzalez atop the corner rotation in 2025.

