Davis recorded 69 total tackles (39 solo) and 10 passes defensed over 17 regular-season games in 2025.

The 29-year-old corner started all 17 regular-season games for the first time in his career this season. Davis proved to be a key addition to New England's defensive improvement from 2024 to 2025, as the team allowed the fourth-fewest points per game (18.8) and the ninth-fewest passing yards per game (193.5) in the NFL. Although he failed to record an interception for the first time since 2018, he was one of three Patriots to register double-digit passes defensed. Davis remains under contract through 2027 and is expected to remain a crucial part of the team's secondary following the 2025 playoff run.