Patriots' Carlton Davis: Under the weather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (illness) did not practice Wednesday.
Davis was able to play through a hip issue against the Ravens in Week 16, when he finished with eight tackles (six solo) while playing 98 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps. He is now battling through an illness, but he would avoid an injury designation for Sunday's AFC East tilt against the Jets if he were to log a full practice by Friday.
