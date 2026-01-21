Davis (head) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Davis remains in concussion protocol after leaving the second half of last Sunday's playoff victory over the Texans with a head injury. The presence of the cornerback in Wednesday's session is a good sign for his potential to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos. Davis will have two more chances to upgrade his practice participation in an attempt to dodge an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest.