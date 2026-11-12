Davis (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions in Munich, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Davis suffered a knee injury during the Patriots' loss to the Packers this past Sunday. New England already ruled out the veteran defensive back for Week 10, so Charles Woods (hamstring), Channing Canada and Karon Prunty figure to be the top candidates to start opposite Christian Gonzalez at outside cornerback. The Patriots are on a bye for Week 11, so Davis will have more time to recover for Week 12 against the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 29.