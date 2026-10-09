Davis (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Davis was held out of practice all week due to a neck injury, slimming down a Patriots secondary that will also be without Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), Channing Canada (hamstring) and rookie Karon Prunty (hamstring), with Charles Woods (shoulder) and Craig Woodson (shoulder) listed as questionable. Woods would presumably be one of the starting outside cornerbacks if cleared to play Sunday, but with Davis and Gonzalez both sidelined, the Patriots may have to turn to Marcus Jones, Mike Brown, Jaylen Reed or another defensive back from the practice squad to fill in the second starting spot. Davis' next opportunity to play is Week 6 against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 18.