Patriots' Cassh Maluia: All clear Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 16, 2020
9:37 pm ET 1 min read
Maluia (knee) was a full participant for Wednesday's practice.
Maluia was inactive for Week 1 against the Dolphins after he was promoted from the practice squad. Now that the 2020 sixth-round pick is healthy, he'll likely make his
NFL debut in a depth role for Week 2's action against Seattle. More News
