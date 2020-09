Maluia (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of the team's Week 1 contest against the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Maluia joined the Patriots as a sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft. He was recently promoted from the practice squad to serve in a reserve role, though it's unclear if he'll be able to make his professional debut in the team's Week 1 matchup against Miami.