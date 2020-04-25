Play

Patriots' Cassh Maluia: Heading to New England

The Patriots selected Maluia in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 204th overall.

Maluia was a starter for a stout Wyoming defense over the last few years. He played in all 13 games in 2019, picking up 61 tackles and two picks. Maluia figures to be a special teamer before he starts getting snaps at inside linebacker in New England.

