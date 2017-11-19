Patriots' Cassius Marsh: Active for Week 11
Marsh (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Marsh was listed as questionable after being a limited participant at practice this week. The 25-year-old should serve as the primary reserve defensive end for the Patriots on Sunday.
