Patriots' Cassius Marsh: Out for Sunday's game
Marsh (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against Denver.
The shoulder injury hasn't quite held up the way the team would have liked by now. With Marsh out, Deatrich Wise could see a spike in playing time.
More News
-
Patriots' Cassius Marsh: Active Sunday•
-
Patriots' Cassius Marsh: Questionable with shoulder injury•
-
Seahawks DE Cassius Marsh (foot) recovered and 100 percent•
-
Seahawks place Cassius Marsh on injured reserve•
-
Seahawks' Cassius Marsh out 6-8 weeks with broken foot•
-
Cassius Marsh expected to play Friday•
-
Early waiver wire: Williams, Lee
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...