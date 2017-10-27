Patriots' Cassius Marsh: Questionable with shoulder injury
Marsh has a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Marsh was a new addition to the injury report this week and was a limited practice participant. Deatrich Wise and Geneo Grissom would serve as the backup defensive ends if Marsh is unable to play Sunday.
